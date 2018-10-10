Maesk Oil Hires Singapore Fuel Oil Storage

MOT: building storage ahead of IMO2020 (file image/pixabay)

Bunker fuel supplier Maersk Oil Trading has leased oil storage capacity in Singapore.

The firm has taken 120,000 cubic meters (cbm) of space from the Tankstore oil terminal in the southeast Asian bunkering hub, Reuters reports.

The leasing deal reflects a similiar move in Rotterdam where Maesk Oil joined forces with Dutch storage operator Vopak to make up to 500,000 cbm of storage available for very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO).

The venture is slated to cater for a fifth of Maerk's global demand for IMO2020-compliant fuels.

From January 2020, the majority of the world's shipping fleet is expected to opt for marine distillates or VLSFO grades to meet the new sulfur cap rule. Sufficient supply of these fuel grades in ports worldwide is increasingly seen as an issue in the run up to the rule change.