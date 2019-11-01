Singapore Arrests 11 Over Alleged Illegal MGO Transaction

Singapore's Police Coast Guard (PCG) says it has arrested 11 men over their suspected involvement in an illegal transaction of marine gas oil (MGO).

The joint operation with Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was said to have been carried out on Wednesday off Northern Tuas.

Six crew members of a craft belonging to a marine service provider were arrested along with and another five crew members of a foreign-registered tugboat.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the crew members of the marine service provider's craft are believed to have misappropriated the MGO and sold it to the crew members of the foreign-registered tugboat. The tugboat was seized for investigations," a PCG statement read.

The six crew members of the craft owned by a marine service provider will be charged in court today with criminal breach of trust as servant and the five crew members of the foreign-registered tugboat will be charged in court with dishonestly receiving stolen property, PCG added.