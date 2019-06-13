MR2 Tanker Arrested in Singapore

Tanker arrested. File Image / Pixabay

MR2 tanker Sino Energy 8 has been arrested in Singapore, according to the latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore.

The detention took place on Monday June 10 following action by Resource Law LLC.

VesselsValue.com indicate the 1997-built, 45,800 dwt vessel is connected to Chinese shipping interests and valued at $5.07 million.

The reason for the detention is currently unclear but such action is typical in cases of dispute over payments for goods and services.