Yara International to Work With Japanese Firms on Ammonia Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firms will seek to base the bunkering business at Idemitsu Kosan's Tokuyama facility in Japan. File Image / Pixabay

Ammonia producer Yara International is set to work with Japanese power firm JERA and refined products supplier Idemitsu Kosan on setting up an ammonia bunkering business.

The three firms have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the establishment of a green ammonia distribution and bunkering business, Yara said in a statement on its website this week.

"Leveraging the combined strengths of JERA, Idemitsu Kosan and Yara will enable the development of an end-to-end clean ammonia supply chain, which is critical for the decarbonization of Japan's energy, shipping and industrial sectors," Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand, president of Yara Clean Ammonia, said in the statement.

"The collaboration with these key players will strengthen Yara's position in the strategically important Japanese market."

The firms will seek to base the bunkering business at Idemitsu Kosan's Tokuyama facility in Japan.