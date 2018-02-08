Japan to Conduct Further Research into Scrubbing Technology

Computer models suggests shipping emissions would fall well below regulatory level with scrubbers (file image/pixabay)

The Japanese government is to conduct further research into the use of scrubbing technology following research already undertaken pointing to significant gains on shipping emissions from the use of the technology.

Yen 35 million ($320,000) has been put aside for the research which will focus on reducing the size of the units and increasing the operational efficiency for the emissions abatement technology, according to maritime news provider Lloyd's List.

Using computer simulations and several designated sea areas including Tokyo Bay, studies already completed show that if all Japanese vessels used scrubbers over a ten-year period, emissions would fall to a tenth of the recommended regulatory limit.

Japan's ministry of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism, which is backing the research, is to convene regular meetings with industry players in the run up to the 2020 change on the bunker fuel sulfur cap, the report said.

Tokyo-based Koyo Kaiun is the latest Japanese shipping firm to announce that it is installing scrubbing technology on two of its vessels.