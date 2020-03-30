Singapore: Reduced Fees Scheme Extended

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marina Bay, Singapore. File image/Pixabay.

Singapore has extended measures to support its maritime sector during the covid-19 pandemic.

Under the state's resilience budget for the maritime industry, the 50% reduced port fees for passenger vessels, including cruise ships with a port stay of not more than five days, will now run until the end of the year.

A discount of berthing fees will be offered to regional ferry operators while public licence fees for passenger terminal operators have been waived.

The concessions have been made in response to the drop in passenger number from the covid-19 outbreak, the government said.

In addition to being a regional maritime centre, Singapore is the dominant regional hub for bunker fuel.