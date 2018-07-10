Storm curtails Bunkering at Taiwanese Ports

Storm expected to hit north and east regions of Taiwan (file image/pixabay)

A storm has seen bunkering suspended at Taiwanese ports. Bunkering operations at Keelung, Taihung, Suao and Hualien have all been suspended, according to the CPC Corporation.

In addition, Keelung and Taichung have had bunkering suspended by the authoritiessalthough operations continue at Kaohsiung.

The storm, Typhoon Maria, has windspeeds of up to 130 miles per hour and was classed as a category four storm on Monday.

Airlines have cancelled flights and schools and offices have been closed. The storm is expected to be at its strongest in the north and east of the country, according to media reports.