Asia/Pacific News
Bunker Jobs: Bunker Trader - Experienced Back to Back, Singapore
Salling Search is working with a worldwide and renowned bunker supplier in searching for an experienced Bunker Trader for their office in Singapore.
In this role, you will be reporting to the Regional Director for APAC who is based in Singapore. You are an experienced Trader and you are required to hunt for new business, establish new and maintain existing business relationships we well as independently handle the local clients/ suppliers.
Our client is looking for someone who comes with proven experience from a similar back to back bunker trading role.
Your responsibilities will be (but not limited to):
- Promoting the companies services and locations between new and existing clients
- Managing accounts assigned to you
- Building your own client portfolio in the region and potentially in China
- Negotiating both long-term contracts as well as for spot business
- Adding value to your clients and building long-term relationships
Expected skills, personality and past experience
- Strong team player but can also work independently
- Be resilient and have a “never-give-up” attitude
- Works well in a fast-paced and dynamic environment
- Can work with well with managing existing accounts as well as hunt for new business
- Be compliant according to the rules and regulations set by the company
- Have experience and feels confident in canvas sales and cold calling
- Have a Bachelor’s education as a minimum
Please apply on our website http://sallingsearch.com/en/jobs/?ja-job=973113 OR get in touch with Soeren on soeren@sallingsearch.com for more info.
Any communication will, of course, be kept confidential.