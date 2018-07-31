Sing Fuels Boosts Team

Tan Chong Han (image credit/singfuels)

Singapore-based Sing Fuels has added a senior bunker trader to its team.

The new hire, Tan Chong Han, will be based at Singapore where his role will be to expand the company's reach in the region.

"Chong Han's knowledge of the Asia market will be a huge asset and we look forward to his contribution moving forward," managing director for bunkers Sonnich Thomsen said.

Chong Han brings with him ten years' experience of working in the bunker industry.

Contact details

Mobile: +65 9710 5271

DID: +65 6420 0431

Email: chonghan@singfuels.com