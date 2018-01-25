Shell Refinery Theft: More Charges Laid Against Accused

More court appearances in Shell refinery theft case (file image/pixabay)

One of the accused in the Shell Pulau Bukom refinery theft has been charged with another, similar offence in connection with the fuel oil theft.

It is alleged that the man, who was formerly a marketing and operations manager with bunker company Sentek, conspired with a colleague to dishonestly receive 517.8 metric tonnes of fuel oil in November last year, according to local news provider the Straits Times.

The man appeared in court in Singapore on January 25. He has already been charged with abetting to receive stolen gas oil.

Another ex-Sentek employee, a cargo officer, has also been charged under the investigation.

The company, Sentek, is not named or charged in court documents, according to Reuters.

The investigation saw the Singaporean authorities arrest 20 individuals of whom 14 have been charged with offences.

Further court appearances for those accused in the case are expected.

The scam is believed to have carried on for around six months last year and involved stealing fuel oil from the Shell refinery.