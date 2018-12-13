Malaysia Sets Sights on Being Regional LNG Bunker Hub

About Michael Green
Michael graduated from the University of Northumbria with a BSc (Hons) in Applied Chemistry and in November 2004
joined Lintec Testing Services as an Analytical Chemist, working between the UK head office in the Customer Services
Department and the Dutch Office and laboratory in Rotterdam.
In January 2006 Michael took on a permanent role in the Customer Services Department at Lintec. The main focuses
of the job were issuing analysis reports to clients, providing technical advice and support as well as planning and
overseeing Bunker Quantity Surveys in ports world wide.
In December 2007 Michael was appointed Customer Services Manager, overseeing the day to day running of the
department and taking a more proactive role in client relations.
In October 2009 Michael took up his current role as Intertek Lintec's Global Technical Manager. Within this
role Michael is responsible for planning and overseeing investigative analysis and providing technical advice and
support to clients. Michael is also tasked with the technical development of the Intertek Lintec ShipCare bunker
fuel testing programme and promotion of new initiatives relating to analytical techniques and test methods.
As part of this progression Intertek Lintec is now represented on a number of technical committees, such as
the CIMAC Working Group (WG 7) and the Intertanko Bunker Sub-committee. Michael is also a regular contributor at
industry conferences and events.
In February 2014 Michael was elected to the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) Board of Directors.
About Intertek Shipcare
Intertek ShipCare is a proven global marine services partner, providing ship owners and operators with value added
technical services key to damage prevention and the operational excellence of their vessels and fleets.
For more than 125 years companies around the world have depended on Intertek to assist in ensuring the quality and
safety of key aspects of their marine business. Our range of quality and quantity measurement services were further enhanced
in 2005 following the acquisition of one of the world's leading marine fuel testing companies, Lintec Testing Services Ltd.
Our aim is to provide Ship owners and managers with a comprehensive range of easily-accessible services, combined under our
ShipCare initiative.
By participating in ShipCare's dedicated fuel and lubricant sampling and testing program the risk of damage to
expensive ship engines and powertrains from off-specification fuels and ageing lubricants is mitigated, while the potential
danger of regulatory non-compliance is reduced. Similarly our global bunker quantity survey service, to ensure correct
fuel delivery, can reduce physical shortages, demurrages and protests, which potentially add to overall operational
costs.
