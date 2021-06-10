Pavilion Energy Takes on 800,000 MT/Year of LNG From BP

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pavilion was one of Singapore's first LNG bunker suppliers. File Image / Pixabay

Pavilion Energy, one of Singapore's first LNG bunker suppliers, has signed a deal with global energy producer BP to buy about 800,000 mt/year of LNG in the city-state.

The deal will apply for ten years from 2024, Pavilion said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The two companies will work together to develop a greenhouse gas quantification and reporting methodology as part of the deal.

"bp's ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero," Eugene Leong, CEO of trading and shipping for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East at BP, said in the statement.

"We are excited to enter into this agreement with Pavilion Energy not only to supply the Singapore market with LNG but also to co-develop a methodology to quantify the carbon intensity associated with the supply."

Pavilion signed a similar deal with Chevron in February, taking on 500,000 mt/year of LNG for six years from 2023.