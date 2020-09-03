Fire Reported on VLCC Off Sri Lanka

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is currently off Sri Lanka. File Image / Pixabay

A fire has been reported on a VLCC off Sri Lanka, according to price reporting agency Argus Media.

The New Diamond is on fire on its way carrying a crude cargo from Kuwait to Paradip, Argus reported Thursday, citing an official at Indian refiner IOC.

The Panama-registered oil tanker was built in 2000 and was scheduled to arrive in Paradip on September 8, according to data from marine intelligence company VesselsValue.