MGO Dominant Fuel After IMO2020

Fuel tanks to fill up with MGO (file image/pixabay)

Quality concerns will most likely make marine gasoil the shipowner's fuel of choice once the new sulfur cap is in place, Simon Neo has said.

Neo, who is regional manager for the International Bunker Industry Association for Asia, pointed to the this year's spate of bad fuel incidents as shaping shipowner behaviour on the global sulfur cap change in an address to a Singapore shipping event.

Shipowners worried about quality or contamination may have to consider gasoil because gasoil itself is already 0.5%-S compliant fuel, Neo was reported as saying by price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.

Neo added that the carriage ban on high sulfur fuel oil in bunker tanks from March 2020 for scrubber-less ships should aid compliance while port authorities are also expected to step up enforcement measures at ports.