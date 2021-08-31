Ocean Tankers Faces Winding-Up Order in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A Singapore court made the order earlier this month. File Image / Pixabay

Hin Leong-linked shipping firm Ocean Tankers is now due to be wound up following a court order in Singapore.

The winding-up court order was issued on August 16, according to a notice published in Singapore's Government Gazette on Monday.

"All creditors of the abovenamed company should file their proof of debt with the liquidators who will be administering all affairs of the company," the firm's judicial managers said in the notice.

Legal cases against Hin Leong founder OK Lim and his family over alleged fraud at his company are still progressing through the courts. Hin Leong collapsed last year after several instances of the alleged fraud were uncovered.