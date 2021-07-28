New Name for Malaysia's Techfast Holdings

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Malaysian bunker demand is likely to grow rapidly later this year. File Image / Pixabay

Malaysian manufacturing firm Techfast Holdings, which has started its diversification into the marine fuels business this year, has announced a new name for the company.

As of July 26 the company will operate under the name Fast Energy Holdings, it said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The firm's subsidiary, Fast Energy, has made several deals over the past year establishing a growing presence in the Malaysian bunker industry.

The company is considering expansions into the Hong Kong and Singapore bunker markets, as well as mulling a move into LNG bunkering.

Malaysian bunker demand is likely to grow rapidly later this year as COVID-19 lockdown measures in the region are eased.