Singapore: Monthly Bunker Sales Edge Down

Singapore release bunker sales data each month (file image/pixabay)

Total bunker sales in Singapore for March came to 4,168,300 metric tonnes (mt), figures from the Maritime and Port Authority show.

Compared to a year ago, the March figure is down by some 4% but still up on this year's February total.

Sales of the main grade of bunker fuel 380 CST were down by a little under 200,000 mt over the period. Other grades also registered weaker sales apart from low sulfur marine gas oil where sales increased by 5,000 mt.

Singapore is the largest bunker market globally and last year sales across all bunker fuel grades came to over 50 million mt.

The port's nearest rivals in sales alone, Rotterdam and Fujairah, can only manage annual total sales figures in the low teens