Hin Leong Founder's Daughter Charges With Obstructing Justice

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A further court date has been set for later this month. File Image / Pixabay

Lim Huey Ching, a director of Hin Leong Trading and daughter of founder OK Lim, has been accused of instructing an employee to remove backups of the company's computers.

Lim was charged with a single count of obstructing the course of justice at a Singapore court on Wednesday, local news provider Channel News Asia reported on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege Lim had instructed one of the firm's IT managers to ensure that files deleted from the company's computers could not be recovered. A further court date has been set for later this month, Channel News Asia said.

OK Lim faces an array of charges over the circumstances behind the collapse of the firm last year.