LPG Bunker Barges May be Suitable for Ammonia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ammonia bunkers may soon be coming to Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

A group of companies plans to work together on examining the feasibility of setting up the supply chain for ammonia as a marine fuel in Singapore, saying it will first look at what resources can be shared with LPG bunker suppliers.

AP Moller-Maersk, Fleet Management Limited, Keppel Offshore & Marine, Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, Sumitomo Corporation and Yara International have signed a memorandum of understanding about the project, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

"The study aims to cover the entire end-to-end supply chain of ammonia bunkering, which includes the development of a cost-effective green ammonia supply chain, design of ammonia bunkering vessels, as well as related supply chain infrastructure," the companies said in the statement.

"Relevant government agencies and experts in Singapore will be engaged in working towards the standardization of safe operation and regulations.

"The study will assess the supply of ammonia including potential synergies with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as a starting point.

"Considering the comparable requirements for mild refrigerated storage, vessels or barges initially designed for LPG can also handle brown, blue and green ammonia."

Keppel Offshore & Marine will be tasked with developing and designing an LPG bunkering vessel that can be modified to carry ammonia at a later date.

LPG as a bunker fuel has made significant strides over the past year, with several firms operating gas carriers converting them to run on LPG.