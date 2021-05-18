Indian Navy Rescues 177 People From Cyclone-Hit Accommodation Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The barge went adrift near Mumbai on Monday evening. File Image / Pixabay

The Indian Navy has rescued 177 people from an offshore accommodation barge that went adrift near Mumbai before Cyclone Tauktae made landfall.

The accommodation barge P305, operated by Indian state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, went adrift off the Heera oil fields near Mumbai on Monday, news provider the Business Standard reported on Tuesday.

The Indian Navy has rescued 177 of the people on board, and the remining 96 remain unaccounted for, the Business Standard said.

Cyclone Tauktae made landfall in Gujarat at about 8:30 PM local time on Monday evening, bringing wind speeds of 155-165 kilometres per hour, according to local media.