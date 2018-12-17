Japan: Bunker Fuel Role for LPG Mooted

Port of Osaka, Japan (file image/pixabay)

Liquified petroleum gas (LPG) could become a viable alternative to conventional bunker fuel in Japan where the fuel is regarded by the transport ministry as a 'cleaner fuel'.

The marine market potential is being eyed by Japanese LPG players as domestic LPG demand "continues to stagnate", according to price reporting agency Argus Media.

Importer group the Japan LP Gas Association (JLPGA) highlighted the possibility of using LPG as a marine fuel in its recent 2025 industry vision paper.

Underpinning greater demand for clean bunker fuel is a ministry target for a 250-strong 'green' fleet incorporating advanced technology and using cleaner fuels operating by 2025.

Japanese LPG importer Astomos Energy and Japan Marine Science have been jointly granted ministry approval to look at the possibility of launching LPG bunkering operations for LPG-fuelled bulk carriers.

An advantage of LPG over the bunker fuel alternative liquified natural gas (LNG) is that the infrastructure is already in place while the fuel is typically easier to liquefy than LNG.