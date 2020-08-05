Combined LNG and Conventional Bunker Barge Launches in Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new barge will supply very low sulfur fuel oil as well as LNG. Image Credit: Ecobunker Shipping

A new bunker barge capable of delivering LNG as well as conventional bunker fuel has launched in Japan, its owners said Tuesday.

Ecobunker Shipping's new barge, the Ecobunker Tokyo Bay, will supply very sulfur fuel oil and LNG in the Tokyo area, the company said in a statement on its website.

Further work on the vessel, including the installation of equipment and tanks, will be needed before the vessel enters service, the company said.

"Ecobunker Shipping will continue to promote eco-friendly bunker fuel, also aiming to contribute in developing Tokyo Bay as one of the world's leading LNG bunkering hubs," Ecobunker said in the statement.

Japan is one of the world's largest LNG importers, and its government has been keen to support the development of LNG bunkering infrastructure in the country.