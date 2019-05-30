Chinese Player Eyes LNG Bunkering Opportunties

Santos, Brazil. File image/Pixabay.

Chinese gas company ENN may expand into Latin America through its shareholding in the Brazilian port of Santos.

The potential fit for the company, which is active in developing liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering in the southern Chinese port of Ningbo-Zhoushan, comes with the offtake from the Barossa field development, according to maritime news provider Lloyd's List.

In its annual report, published in April, the Hong Kong-listed company outlined its interest in the LNG as bunker sector.

The company has continued "to explore the LNG bunkering market", the report said.

"It provided pre-cooling and LNG bunkering services for vessels from Guangzhou Shipyard International, Zhoushan Pacific Shipyard and Wenchong Shipyard.

"It also entered into a memorandum of intent for cooperation with energy and container shipping companies such as Total, Shell, Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk on the joint development of LNG bunker vessel for its international LNG bunkering business.

"The Group will also expand domestic inland waterway refuelling, and continue to foster alliance and collaboration with shipping companies, port and shipping authorities and various provincial and municipal transportation departments, aiming in facilitating the development of newly built and retrofitted vessels market, and exploring integrated clean energy solutions for vessels," according to the annual report.

Wartsila is supplying the engine units to ENN's LNG bunkering vessel.