Two More Vessels Arrested in Singapore

Two vessels arrested in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Two more vessels have been arrested in Singapore, according to the latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore.

Bravely Sincerity, previously named Golden Dynasty, was arrested on Monday August 20, 2018 following action from Haridass Ho & Partners.

The small clean tanker, operated by Singapore-based Golden Pacific International according to VesselsValue.com, was also arrested twice last year.

In addition, Handy bulk carrier Alkar Trust, which despite broadcasting its name as such on AIS is understood to be now named Kira Ocean, was arrested last Friday, August 17, 2018.

The arrest followed action from Allen & Gledhill LLP.

Tradewinds suggested the arrest was related to "a sales and purchase deal that went horribly wrong."

The arrests follow that of Greek flagged bulk carrier Dawn earlier in the month.