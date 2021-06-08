Orders for Gas Bunker Bunker Barges Rising

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG BV orders: going up. File Image / Pixabay.

Newbuilding orders for liquified natural gas (LNG) bunker barges are "stacking up in 2021", acccording to maritime news provider Tradewinds.

There have been eight firm orders for ships betwen 5,000 cubic metres and 18,000 cu m with one 30,000 cu m vessel reported to be for offshore bunkering duties, the report said.

Two factors seem to be behind the increasing interest. As shipowners have decided to opt for LNG as the fuel of choice in their newbuilding moves, brokers have reported a flood of LNG suppy tenders to nail down bunkers.

In addition, the shift to larger globally trading LNG-fuelled newbuildings, means that the scale of bunkering volumes required by operators has risen in turn.

However, the report notes that getting to an exact number on LNG bunker barge newbuildings can be difficult to determine as some vessels may be used for both bunkering and trading.