China: Increase in Gasoil Exports Expected

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shanghai, China. File Image / Pixabay.

Full-to-the-brim storage tanks could prompt a rise in Chinese gasoil exports.

According to price reporting and data agency SP Global Platts, China's oil entity Sinopec may increase exports to clear refinery backlogs.

"We have proposed an increase in product exports next month to the head office in order to offset product inventory pressure," an official at a Sinopec refinery in Shanghai was quoted as saying.

Gasoil exports could reach 2 million mt in the coming months rising from 1.45 million mt in May, according to the report