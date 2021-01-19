MPA Covid-19 Vaccination Rollout for Maritime Workers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MPA: vaccine rollout. File Image / Pixabay.

Frontline marine workers in Singapore are the focus of a Covid-19 vaccinations drive.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has a target of administering 10,000 shots to "personnel [who] play a major role in keeping the Port of Singapore open and ensuring the undisrupted flow of goods" by the end of this month.

Port workers at the front of the vaccination queue include harbour pilots, cargo officers, marine surveyors and marine superintendents.

"They carry out essential works including navigation, refuelling, ship repair and maintenance, as well as operations to transfer cargos.

Harbourcraft and ocean-going crew who are Singaporeans and long-term residents living in the community are also prioritised for vaccination, the authority said.

The first maritime worker to be vaccinated under the Sea – Air Vaccination Exercise was PSA marine harbour pilot Loh Kah Wai.

Bunker operator Timothy Cosulich told Ship & Bunker that to date cargo officers working for the Fratelli Cosulich Group in Singapore had been vaccinated against the virus. Once all cargo officers have been given the shot, the expectation is that bunker crews would be next in line.