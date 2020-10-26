Hafnia Hires Former Dan-Bunkering Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire joined the company earlier this month. File Image / Pixabay

Tanker operator Hafnia has hired a former Dan-Bunkering trader as a bunker buyer.

Emilia Yusope joined Hanfia as assistant manager and bunker buyer in Singapore as of this month, according to an update on her LinkedIn profile.

Yusope was previously a senior bunker trader for Dan-Bunkering in Singapore. Before that she had been a bunker trader for OW Bunker.

Hafnia was formed from a merger between Hafnia Tankers and BW Tankers last year.