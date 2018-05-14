Zhoushan Set for Bunker Demand Boost

Disruptions to bunkering operations are expected at Qingdao.

China's port of Zhoushan is set to get a boost over the next month following disruptions to operations at Qingdao.

Sing Fuels, Gard and Huatai Insurance (Huatai) are among the companies who have warned of increased security and inspections at Qingdao until mid-June related to the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

"The interim security reporting and inspection requirements currently apply only to ships of Chinese nationality but will, as of 20 May 2018, apply also to ships of foreign nationality," said Guard.

A note from Singapore-based Sing Fuels said bunkering operations in Qingdao and adjacent ports may be severely disrupted, particularly from May 20th to June 20th.

Container ships will not be able to lift bunkers during this period, Sing Fuels said, and bunkering for all vessel will be forbidden at Qingdao/ Huangdao ports from June 1 to 20, 2018.

From May 20 to 31, 2018, bunkering at night (from 1900 to 0600) will also be forbidden.

The bunkering restrictions were said to have been provided by Port Authority and Maritime Officials and may change if needed.