BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Trainee Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Singapore office. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a trainee bunker trader in Singapore.

The firm is looking for candidates preferably with a degree or two years of sales or other relevant experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

"As a Bunker Trader Trainee, your focus is on sale and purchase of marine fuels, market intelligence and logistical planning to optimize value for our business partners," the company said in the advertisement.

"You will focus on creating and maintaining long-lasting relationships with clients and suppliers to grow our business in new and existing markets.

"You will develop networks and collaborate with people all over the world on a daily basis.

"In this role, you will be an integral part of our dedicated and passionate trading team and work alongside experienced professionals from day one."

