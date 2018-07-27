Contaminated Fuel Surfaces in Singapore

Engine operation affected (file image/pixabay)

Contaminated marine fuel has been found at Singapore, Reuters reports.

Singapore-based surveyor Maritec issued an alert to clients warning them that six samples of bunker fuel sold this week had affected engine operation.

Damage done included to centrifuges, pipelines, and fuel filters, according to the news agency which said it had seen the alert notice.

In the US Gulf over 100 ships were hit by a similarly contaminated bunker fuel in June.