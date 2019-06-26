Cargo Vessel Arrested in Singapore

Vessel arrested. File Image / Pixabay

General cargo vessel Thorco Glory has been arrested in Singapore, according to the latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore.

The detention took place on Monday following action from local law firm Rajah & Tann Singapore LLC.

VesselsValue indicate the 13,800 dwt, 2010-built vessel is valued at $7.67 million and connected to Japanese shipping interests.

The reason for the detention is currently unclear but such action is typical in cases of dispute over payments for goods and services.