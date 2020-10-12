Bunker Jobs: Bunker Team Leader, Singapore

by SallingSearch

International bunker trading company is looking to expand with a new and experienced Senior Trader to taker up the role as “Bunker Team Leader”.

Our client has offices worldwide has it’s HQ in Europe and have had an office in Singapore for more than a decade.

Proven bunker trading experience as a senior from an international company is a must for any candidate applying. It is a great opportunity for someone ready for the next step into a managers role.

The company will offer excellent career opportunities as well as a competitive remuneration package plus performance bonus.

Get in touch with Soeren Salling on soeren@sallingsearch.com for more info. Any communication will be kept confidential.