Bunker Jobs: Bunker Team Leader, Singapore

by SallingSearch
Monday October 12, 2020

International bunker trading company is looking to expand with a new and experienced Senior Trader to taker up the role as “Bunker Team Leader”.

Our client has offices worldwide has it’s HQ in Europe and have had an office in Singapore for more than a decade.

Proven bunker trading experience as a senior from an international company is a must for any candidate applying. It is a great opportunity for someone ready for the next step into a managers role.

The company will offer excellent career opportunities as well as a competitive remuneration package plus performance bonus.

Get in touch with Soeren Salling on soeren@sallingsearch.com for more info. Any communication will be kept confidential.

About SallingSearch

Salling Search

Salling Search is an established search and recruitment company based out of Singapore.

With a focus on mutual respect, honesty and hard work, Salling Search aims to become a trusted partner to the companies we work with.

Our intention is not to become the biggest, but to become the best search and recruitment company, and bring value and growth to our partners.

Website: sallingsearch.com

