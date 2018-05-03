Bunker Jobs: Bunker Trader For Chinese Market, Based in Singapore

by SallingSearch

Salling Search is currently working with a global player within the marine fuel segment in searching for a new and experienced Bunker Trader for their office in Singapore.

You will be reporting to the Regional Director for APAC, who is based in Singapore and your primary focus and responsibility is the China market. You are required to hunt for new business, establish new and maintain existing business relationships we well as independently handle the local clients/ suppliers.

The hiring company can also consider candidates with 1-3 years vessel operations, chartering, ship broking or other marine sales experience towards the Chinese market and who want to learn bunker trading on the junior level.

Bunker, shipping and proven experience in dealing with China based customers and suppliers is a must for any candidates applying.

Your responsibilities will be (but not limited to)

Promoting the companies services and locations between new and existing clients

Managing accounts assigned to you

Building your own client portfolio in the region and especially in China

Negotiating both long-term contracts as well as for spot business

Adding value to your clients and building long-term relationships

Skills, personality and past experience

Strong team player but can also work independently

Be resilient and have a have a "never-give-up" attitude

Works well in a fast-paced and dynamic environment

Can work with well with managing existing accounts as well as hunt for new business

Be compliant according to the rules and regulations set by the company

Have experience and feels confident in canvas sales and cold calling

Have a Bachelor's education as a minimum

Apply directly via email at one@sallingsearch.com or by following the link http://adr.to/rfzc6

All communication will, of course, be kept strictly confidential.