Singapore Bunker Sales Flat

Singapore. Image Credit:Ship & Bunker

It was another month of bunker business as usual for Singapore, with sales in the world’s biggest bunkering port remaining flat for June.

The latest preliminary data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) shows June sales of 3,919,900 mt vs 3,922,300 mt last year - a difference much smaller than the 1% margin of error for mass flow meters (MFMs).

IMO2020 may be just six months away now but that has yet to impact sales of what, for now, remains the port’s most popular grade, IFO380. Volumes were unchanged year-on-year at 2.8 million mt.

There were, however, slightly more calls for bunkers this year (3,284 vs 3,130) putting the average stem size last month at 1,189 mt.

The overall performance meant sales for the first half of 2019 were 23.7 million mt, just slightly off the pace of the 25.3 million achieved at the same point last year.