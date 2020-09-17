Ship Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore. File Image / Pixabay.

An offshore support vessel has been detained in the southeast Asian port of Singapore.

The ship, which is called Seajacks Zaratan, was arrested yesterday, according to court records.

The vessel is controlled by UK shipping interests, shipping database equasis shows.

It is unclear what is behind the move to detain the ship but it is likely to involve disputes over payments for goods and services related to the ship's operation.