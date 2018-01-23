Capesize Bulk Carrier Arrested in Singapore

The capesize bulk carrier Stamatis has been arrested in Singapore, according to the latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore.

Information from VesselsValue.com indicates that the 2004-built vessel is owned by Greece-based Samos Steamship.

The 203,300 DWT Stamatis was detailed following action taken by local law firm W S Goh & Co., with the arrest taking place on January 22 at 6:50 p.m. local time.

The circumstances leading to the arrest are currently unknown, but such action is common in instances of payment dispute.

Ship & Bunker News Team
