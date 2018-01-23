Capesize Bulk Carrier Arrested in Singapore

The 203,300 DWT Stamatis was detailed following action taken by local law firm W S Goh & Co. File Image / Pixabay

The capesize bulk carrier Stamatis has been arrested in Singapore, according to the latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore.

Information from VesselsValue.com indicates that the 2004-built vessel is owned by Greece-based Samos Steamship.

The 203,300 DWT Stamatis was detailed following action taken by local law firm W S Goh & Co., with the arrest taking place on January 22 at 6:50 p.m. local time.

The circumstances leading to the arrest are currently unknown, but such action is common in instances of payment dispute.