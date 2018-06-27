Singapore: Exxon to Increase LS Bunker Fuel Output

A petrochemical refining complex (file image/pixabay)

More low sulfur bunker fuel would be produced at Singapore under plans to expand the oil major's biggest refinery based in the island state, Exxonmobil has said.

A final decision on the scope of the work will be made next year, Reuters reports.

If the move goes ahead, it will enable the 592,000 barrels a day Jurong plant to introduce a new high-viscosity base stock to the market and increase production of marine fuels with lower sulfur content to comply with a new requirement from the International Maritime Organization.

The final investment is likely to involve billions of dollars, the report said.

From the start of 2020, ships must use 0.5% sulfur marine fuel or have emissions abatement technology installed.