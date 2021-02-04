Singapore Collects 'Green Port' Accolade

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Regional shipping and bunkering heavyweight Singapore has been named Green Port 2020 by the regional economic and business organisation APEC.

The award is in recognition that that Singapore has met the requirements under APEC's award system for sustainable operations.

Notable highlights among Singapore's green initiatives include its 'green future' research fund for low-carbon technologies and its promotion of alternative marine fuel, liquified natural gas.

In addition, the port authority is part of the international clean marine fuels research network, the Future Fuels Port Network.

"In Singapore, we see opportunities to grow the industry in a greener and more sustainable way. We will continue to work closely with our stakeholders and partners, to reduce the impact of port activities on the environment,” said MPA head Quah Ley Hoon.

Singapore sells annually around 50 million metric tonnes of bunker fuel to ships.