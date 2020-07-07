Orion Bunkers Completes First VLSFO Stems

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Orion Bunkers' June 27 delivery. Image Credit: Orion Bunkers

Orion Bunkers Limited has completed its first stems of VLSFO bunkers in Pakistan, the company has said.

The first, a June 27 delivery of 150 mt, was followed by a delivery of 70 mt.

The bunkers met RMG 180 ISO 8217:2017 specification.

Product avails are currently under pressure as refineries have directed their attention to meeting demand from power generation plants during the peak summer season.

A spokesperson for Pakistan State Oil told Ship & Bunker that 0.50% sulfur product would be available for the bunkers pool in around one to two months.

But like most all ports, demand for product has also been lower than usual due to covid-19, Zishan Arshad, Director Bunkers at Orion Bunkers noted.

"Vessel calls are quite low compared to normal. Hopefully, demand will increase in coming months, and avails back to normal next month," he added.