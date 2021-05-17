Singapore: Ammonia Bunkers Supply Chain Study Launched

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: ammonia study. File Image / Pixabay.

Japanese company Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) is to look at how ammonia as bunker fuel can be developed in Singapore.

The shipping firm has signed a memorandum of understaning with partners in the project including Itochu, Vopak, Pavilion Energy and Total Marine Fuels to study the supply chain for ammonia fuel in the southeast Asian bunkering and shipping hub.

The various partners have defined roles in the study, according to a company statement.

"MOL will promote the development of off-shore facility such as floating storage unit and/or ammonia bunkering ship, and safety guidelines of ammonia bunkering together with other partners which have experience of LNG bunkering business in Singapore," the statement said.

Pavilion will "promote the development of the ammonia fuel supply chain and safety guidelines of ammonia bunkering in Singapore", it added.