BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Sales Managers in Hong Kong and Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday October 20, 2021

Banle Energy International Limited is seeking to hire Bunker Sales Managers to be based in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Our company website: www.banle-intl.com

We are looking for candidates preferable with more than 5 years of bunker trading experience and an existing book of clients.

The  key responsibilities and job requirements for the roles:

Key Responsibilities

  • Dealing with daily sales works
  • Following up sales contracts
  • Develop new clients for business growth
  • Maintain and explore new business opportunities
  • Any ad hoc assignment as requested

Job Requirements

  • Background in bunkering or shipping industry
  • Aggressive
  • Co-operating
  • Self-driven
  • Experience in developing new customers

Interested parties should submit their resume in confidence to admin@banle-intl.com

Ship & Bunker News Team
