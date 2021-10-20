Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Sales Managers in Hong Kong and Singapore
Wednesday October 20, 2021
Banle Energy International Limited is seeking to hire Bunker Sales Managers to be based in Hong Kong and Singapore.
Our company website: www.banle-intl.com
We are looking for candidates preferable with more than 5 years of bunker trading experience and an existing book of clients.
The key responsibilities and job requirements for the roles:
Key Responsibilities
- Dealing with daily sales works
- Following up sales contracts
- Develop new clients for business growth
- Maintain and explore new business opportunities
- Any ad hoc assignment as requested
Job Requirements
- Background in bunkering or shipping industry
- Aggressive
- Co-operating
- Self-driven
- Experience in developing new customers
Interested parties should submit their resume in confidence to admin@banle-intl.com