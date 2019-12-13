Shore Power Boost for Shenzhen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DaChan Bay Terminals. Image Credit: DaChan Bay Terminals

Shenzhen has laid claim to becoming the first container terminal in South China to provide shore power at all berths.

This development follows the completion of the second phase of its shore power project at DaChan Bay Terminals.

“We are proud to have such an achievement which marks a milestone in our continuous efforts to help protect the environment," said DaChan Bay Terminals' Managing Director, Brian Yeung.

"We are committed to sustainability and will continue to introduce new initiatives to enhance our performance in this aspect.”

The second phase of the shore power installation commenced on February 25, 2019 and a preliminary acceptance was granted in late September by the China Classification Society.

The Transportation Bureau of Shenzhen Municipal has also launched an incentive scheme to encourage the use of shote power facilities. Details of the incentive scheme are available here: http://www.sz.gov.cn/zfgb/2018/gb1068/201809/t20180903_14059441.htm