Asia/Pacific News
Another New Hire for Sing Fuels
Monday August 13, 2018
Krishnamachari Srinivasan joins as Director, Finance & Operations. Image Credit: Sing Fuels
Singapore-based Sing Fuels has announced the appointment of Krishnamachari Srinivasan (Krish) as Director, Finance & Operations effective August 1, 2018.
Srinivasan is a Qualified Chartered Accountant and will head Sing Fuels’ Finance & Operations team globally from its offices in Singapore.
The hire follows last month's arrival of Tan Chong Han as senior bunker trader.
Contact details for Krishnamachari Srinivasan are as follows:
Name: Krishnamachari Srinivasan (Krish)
Title: Director, Finance & Operations
Mobile: +65 8799 3696
Email: krish@singfuels.com