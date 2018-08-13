Another New Hire for Sing Fuels

Monday August 13, 2018

Singapore-based Sing Fuels has announced the appointment of Krishnamachari Srinivasan (Krish) as Director, Finance & Operations effective August 1, 2018.

Srinivasan is a Qualified Chartered Accountant and will head Sing Fuels’ Finance & Operations team globally from its offices in Singapore.

The hire follows last month's arrival of Tan Chong Han as senior bunker trader.

Contact details for Krishnamachari Srinivasan are as follows:

Name: Krishnamachari Srinivasan (Krish)
Title: Director, Finance & Operations
Mobile: +65 8799 3696
Email: krish@singfuels.com

