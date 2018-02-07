MPA: No Plans to Reduce Number of Bunker Suppliers in Singapore

Singapore is by far the world's biggest bunkering port by volume. File Image / Pixabay

The Maritime Authority of Singapore (MPA) has dismissed suggestions it is looking to reduce the number of physical bunker suppliers in Singapore.

Market chatter, that has also made its way into recent industry opinion posts on the matter, has suggested MPA is looking to reduce the number of licensed physical bunker suppliers in the country to 30, down from the current number of 52.

"The number of bunker suppliers in Singapore are determined by market forces," an MPA spokesperson told Ship & Bunker.

"Any bunker supplier interested in operating in Singapore would have to comply with MPA's licensing conditions."

The number of bunker suppliers in Singapore has been falling steadily in recent years, with MPA data showing that that in February 2013 there were 72 licensed suppliers in the port.

Singapore is by far the world's biggest bunkering port by volume, with a record 50.6 million metric tonnes sold in 2017.