Singapore Lists IMO2020-compliant Bunker Fuel Suppliers

IMO2020-compliant supplier list published. File image/Pixabay.

Forty-nine suppliers in the port of Singapore have been licenced to supply 0.5% sulfur bunker fuel to ships, the port authority has said.

The list, which is published on the the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore's website, is up-to-date as of 1 April.

The port has 50 licensed bunker suppliers. The only name missing from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) 2020 compliant bunker fuel list is Singapore-based Brightoil Petroleum.

The southeast Asian bunkering hub this week expressed confidence in the ability of its bunkering sector to meet the demand for low sulfur fuel oil once the IMO2020 rule on the sulfur content of bunker fuel comes into force in eight months' time.