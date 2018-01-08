Shanghai Launches First LNG-Powered Waste Container Ship

Shanghai has launched its first waste container ship powered by LNG. File Image / Pixabay

Shanghai launched its first waste container ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) on January 4, local media reports.

Built by Shanghai SMI Environmental Industry Co., Ltd., the vessel has a 30 TEU capacity.

The vessel will be employed on the Huangpu River, transporting domestic solid waste containers to disposal sites.

The vessel is reported to be the first of 36 such LNG-powered waste container ships to be launched in Shanghai.