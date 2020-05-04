Australia Awards First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering Licences

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Western Australia has the potential to become an LNG bunkering hub, according to PPA. File Image / Pixabay

The Pilbara Port Authority (PBA) has issued Australia's first licences for ship-to-ship LNG bunkering, according to the LNG Marine Fuel Institute (LNG MFI).

PPA has given licences to supplier Woodside Energy to provide ship-to-ship LNG bunkering services at the ports of Port Hedland and Dampier, LNG MFI said in an emailed statement Monday.

PPA previously awarded a truck-to-ship LNG bunkering licence to Evol LNG in 2017.

"Western Australia is well-placed to become an LNG bunkering hub, with LNG production facilities close to large iron ore mining operations and the many hundreds of ocean-going vessels that use ports in the Pilbara region," Lyle Banks, PPA's general manager for development and trade, said in the statement.