EMP Releases Marine and Ship Battery FAQ

UltraBattery UB-50-12 3.6 kWh Battery Pack. Image Credit: EMP

Japan-based Eco Marine Power (EMP) has released a marine and ship battery list of frequently asked questions.

The FAQ is currently focused on class-approved VRLA batteries, which is the type the company prefers for its ship based renewable energy projects, says chief technology officer Greg Atkinson.

As previously reported by Ship & Bunker, EMP is developing a range of wind and solar-based hybrid propulsion systems for the marine industry, including its Aquarius Marine Solar Power system.

The FAQ is available on the Eco Marine Power website here: http://www.ecomarinepower.com/en/products/133-marine-batteries-and-ship-batteries-faq