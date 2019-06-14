Bunker Jobs: IBIA Looking for New Regional Manager for Asia

Lion City. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) is looking for a new Regional Manager for Asia after announcing incumbent Simon Neo will step down at the end of July.

“He has served IBIA with passion and dedication for many years in a number of different roles: as a board member; as Chairman of the Board from April 2013 to April 2014; and as a member of the Executive Committee for the IBIA Asia branch in Singapore. He joined the IBIA secretariat as the Regional Manager for IBIA Asia Ltd in early 2016,” IBIA Director Unni Einemo wrote today in an emailed notice to members.

“During his time with IBIA, Simon has contributed a huge amount of time and energy to enhance the association’s standing in Asia and in particular in Singapore. He has nurtured the positive relationship between IBIA and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, taken part in several of the technical committees responsible for developing Singapore’s bunker industry standards and conducted training courses for bunker surveyors.

“The IBIA Secretariat and the Board of IBIA would like to offer our most sincere thanks to Simon for his efforts in supporting IBIA and wish him all the very best for his future endeavours.”

Any candidates Interested in the position are invited to contact IBIA General Manager Laura Robinson for further information about the role via email at laura.robinson@ibia.net